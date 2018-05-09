Council says farewell to Harbour, welcomes Hartman

Big Spring officially said "good-bye" to City Councilwoman Carmen Harbour and welcomed newly elected Doug Hartman at Tuesday night's council meeting.

"I appreciate serving on the council for the past six years," Harbour said. "I can't say that I'm not sad in leaving. I like working with people and for people. Anything to improve our community and our city. I'm sure that Mr. Hartman will do just as swell a job as I can. I'm still going to be in the background. You'll see me around. I've always enjoyed helping and being involved in all sorts of organizations and stuff, so you'll see me around."

City Manager Todd Darden presented Harbour with a plaque commemorating her time on the council.

"Presented to Carmen Harbour, City Council member, District Two, May 2012 through May 2018, in appreciation for your dedication and outstanding service to the citizens of Big Spring, Texas, and Howard County," read Darden from the plaque.

