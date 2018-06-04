Country on the Rocks to bring big-name stars to Big Spring

Get ready for some good music and a fun time, according to Bad Events Owner, Barney Dodd; BAD Events and Franklin and Son tire and auto repair shop are excited to announce the Country on the Rocks Music Festival at the Comanche Trail Amphitheater on Sept. 29.

“We have set this event up as a way to bring some good entertainment for the community of Big Spring and surrounding areas,” said Dodd. “We want everyone to come out and have a good time, in an amazing location.”

The lineup will feature Nashville recording artists Diamond Rio and Tracy Byrd as well as regional act Sonny's Holiday. The final spot will be filled by the winner of the second annual Downtown Throw Down competition that will be held at the Train Car Cigar Bar beginning Aug. 9th.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.