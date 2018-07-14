'Country on the Rocks' coming to the Amphitheater next month

Big Spring residents can now get tickets for "Country on the Rocks," a concert scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Comanche Trail SM Energy Amphitheater.

The concert features some big names in country, including Diamond Rio and Tracy Byrd, as well as the band Sonny's Holiday, and the winner of the six-week Downtown Throwdown battle of the bands, currently underway.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.