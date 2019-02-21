County approves bid on District Court HVAC units

The Howard County District Court Building at 312 S. Scurry will be getting some new heating and air conditioning units.

County Commissioners unanimously approved the bid for the four air conditioners – one three ton unit and three two-ton units – at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioner Jimmie Long read out the bids and announced that Midland’s J&L Heating and Air Conditioning had the low bid with $23,170 for the four units. The bid was significantly less than the other three bids, which ranged from $29,943 up to $51,316.32.

J&L has provided air conditioning service for the county in the past, and the commissioners commented that their work has always been satisfactory.

“They’re the ones that received the low bid on the Annex Building and the District Court building replacing the compact units that we have up there,” Long said. “And we’ve always had no problems. Zero problems with their installations.”

In other business, commissioners approved reassigning the county’s indigent health care contract with Scenic Mountain Medical Center to the hospital’s new corporate owners, Steward Texas Hospital LLC.

County Welfare Director Joann Valle was at the meeting to request the assignment of the contract.

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.