County approves radio system invoices

HERALD photo/Roger Cline From left, Howard County Commissioners Oscar Garcia, Craig Bailey, Jimmie Long, and John Cline held their regular bi-weekly Commissioners’ Court meeting Wednesday afternoon. County Judge Kathryn Wisman was absent due to illness.
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, April 4, 2019
At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County commissioners approved payment of invoices from the Harris Corporation for the county's share of the joint city/county radio communications system.
The commissioners approved payment on two invoices, one for the project's infrastructure, and one for the county's radios which will be used in the system.
"$250,803.38 – that's for infrastructure," said Commissioner Jimmie Long. "The county's part of the radios that we're using for our law enforcement, our Road and Bridge, and our EMS folks, was $387,939.28. So roughly we're looking at about $650,000 ($638,742.66)."
Long explained that the payment was delayed because Harris mis-billed a portion of the infrastructure cost to the City of Big Spring.

