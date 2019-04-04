County approves radio system invoices

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County commissioners approved payment of invoices from the Harris Corporation for the county's share of the joint city/county radio communications system.

The commissioners approved payment on two invoices, one for the project's infrastructure, and one for the county's radios which will be used in the system.

"$250,803.38 – that's for infrastructure," said Commissioner Jimmie Long. "The county's part of the radios that we're using for our law enforcement, our Road and Bridge, and our EMS folks, was $387,939.28. So roughly we're looking at about $650,000 ($638,742.66)."

Long explained that the payment was delayed because Harris mis-billed a portion of the infrastructure cost to the City of Big Spring.

