County approves three-year rabies vaccination plan

If you're a Howard County resident, you now only need to have your dogs and cats vaccinated for rabies every three years, instead of every year.

That's the decision reached and approved by County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.

"In March of 2003, the State of Texas approved and put into law that local counties can use a three-year vaccine. That has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture, so the three-year vaccine is out there," Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Chamness told commissioners during the meeting. "I've read a lot of stuff on this, and we can over-vaccinate our animals, and we're only talking about dogs and cats here. The city would like to go to it, but we need to approve it before they can."

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.