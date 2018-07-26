County approves three-year rabies vaccination plan

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Chamness, center, discusses a proposed three-year rabies vaccination plan for cats and dogs with County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday. Commissioners unanimously approved the measure, which means pets will only need to be vaccinated for rabies every three years instead of every one year, as was previously the case.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, July 26, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

If you're a Howard County resident, you now only need to have your dogs and cats vaccinated for rabies every three years, instead of every year.
That's the decision reached and approved by County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
"In March of 2003, the State of Texas approved and put into law that local counties can use a three-year vaccine. That has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture, so the three-year vaccine is out there," Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Chamness told commissioners during the meeting. "I've read a lot of stuff on this, and we can over-vaccinate our animals, and we're only talking about dogs and cats here. The city would like to go to it, but we need to approve it before they can."

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

Category: