County burn ban up for consideration Sept. 19

While the Howard County burn ban is still in effect, County Commissioners will listen to the recommendation of Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper and consider whether to rescind the ban or leave it in place at their meeting Sept. 19.

"(Howard County) Judge (Kathryn) Wiseman just texted me and asked if we wanted to go ahead and put it on the agenda. I told her to go ahead and put it on there, but hopefully we get enough rain this week so that we can lift it and people can go ahead and burn some stuff off before we get the first freeze," Hooper said. "If we get enough rain this week...you know, we're still kind of bad on the drought monitor and the fuel moisture..."

