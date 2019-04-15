County Commissioners to consider canceling Burn Ban

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief is asking to withdraw the current Burn Ban order? That’s what the agenda for this week’s Howard County Commissioners’ meeting says.

The meeting, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St., kicks off with discussion and possible action on “Withdraw current Burn Ban order at the request of HC Volunteer Fire Chief” Mitchell Hooper.

The county’s burn ban, which was set to expire March 12, was extended for an additional three months at the March 3 meeting, resetting the ban’s expiration date to June 12.

