County commissioners to discuss tax abatement Wednesday

Howard County Commissioners will hold their first regular meeting of 2019 on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

In the meeting, commissioners plan to:

• Discuss and consider action on guidelines and criteria for tax abatement;

• Discuss and consider action regarding an emergency management director/coordinator notification;

• Consider approval of invoices, purchase requests, and budget amendments;...

