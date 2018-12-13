County commissioners enact burn ban

Howard County is now back under a burn ban.

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the ban requested by Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper.

"I'd like to enact a burn ban," Hooper told the commissioners during the meeting. "I know there's still plenty of moisture in the ground, but with it being winter and the grass being dormant, there's still the potential for wildfires."

Hooper said careless behavior can still cause fires even in the winter months.

"We had one (fire) the last wind storm we had, it was probably 100 yards from a barbed-wire fence that went into some heavy brush and canyon and stuff," Hooper said. "Nobody was out there, it was some oil company that just lit them off, and they didn't stay out there."

The newly enacted burn ban will last 90 days, ending in March.

