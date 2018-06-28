County commissioners extend fireworks and burn bans

Howard County is currently under a burn ban and fireworks ban; and at their meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted to extend those restrictions another 90 days.

Commissioners met with Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Interim Chief Mitchell Hooper, who recommended the extension.

The vote extends the duration of the ban until Sept. 27. The ban, including Wednesday's extension, is due to continuing drought conditions in the area; In the first five months of 2018, the National Weather Service's Big Spring Field Station recorded less than an inch of precipitation.

