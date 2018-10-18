County Commissioners hear report of kids' cooking class success

Kids cooking up a storm at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club was the topic of discussion Wednesday afternoon at the Howard County Commissioners Court meeting.

At the meeting, Howard County's Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Sandy Taylor and Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Director Duane Shackelford reported to the commissioners on a successful collaboration between the two groups to bring a cooking class to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

