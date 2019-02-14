County commissioners meet with company rep about interlocal radio system

Howard County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss a planned new radio system, with a representative from the company providing the communications devices. The system will be paid for and used by both the county and the City of Big Spring.

Commissioner Jimmie Long said he's more comfortable with the deal following the three-hour meeting, in which Wiley Baxter, lead program manager on the local project for Harris Corporation, went through some of the technical aspects of the system and the process of installing it on three towers throughout the county, and fielded questions from the commissioners.

"Absolutely," Long said. "Today, I thought the meeting brought everybody up to speed with where we're at and what still needs to be done. I think everybody's on the same page with the same communication. This meeting helped fill in some of the gaps that may have not been understood by everyone. There's lots of moving parts, so we just need to make sure we keep things moving. ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.