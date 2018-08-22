County to consider HCAD budget, 4-H proposals at Wednesday meeting
By:
Roger Cline
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard County will get its chance to give thumbs up or down to the Howard County Appraisal District's budget at their meeting Wednesday.
The meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom at the Howard County Courthouse.
The budget, coming in at $1,120,281.09, has been approved by the HCAD and Big Spring Independent School District. The budget must pass a majority of HCAD's 12 funding entities in order to take effect.
In other business, commissioners will consider a couple of items relating to 4-H usage of the old Howard County Airport, located off of Old Colorado City Highway north of Big Spring.
