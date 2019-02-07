County Library meets state maintenance of effort requirement

The Howard County Library has met its requirement from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) for "maintenance of effort," (MoE) a term which refers to the amount the county is spending on operating expenses for the library, Howard County Librarian Mavour Braswell told County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.

"They judge us on our maintenance of effort. They calculate it two ways – a straight average of your last three years' expenditures, or they do another calculation where it's based on your expenditures in relation to your per capita," Braswell said. "So they'll take your last three years of expenditures and total that. They total your population for the last three years and divide it. Multiply it by your current population, and that's what they come up with for MoE. Whichever of those two numbers is lowest is what you have to hit for the year. So we made it by $8,000." ...

