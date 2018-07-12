County Library renews accreditation, hires new librarian

Photo courtesy KBEST Media New Howard County Librarian Sandra Verdin (pictured on the right) met with Howard County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday. Verdin, who will be working under Library Director Mavour Braswell, graduated with her master's degree in Library Science from the University of Arizona and has worked at Pima County Library in Arizona. Before that, she worked in education in Los Angeles, Calif., for eight years.
Thursday, July 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Good news from the Howard County Library headlined Wednesday's Commissioner's Court meeting, held at 3:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse.
Library Director Mavour Braswell reported on her recent trip to Austin to meet with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission board about the local library's pending loss of accreditation.
"In June, I went down to Austin and pled our case with the library board, and they granted our appeal, so we will be accredited again all year," Braswell said. "I have a letter. This is not the official letter yet, but it says we passed."

