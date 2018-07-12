County Library renews accreditation, hires new librarian

Good news from the Howard County Library headlined Wednesday's Commissioner's Court meeting, held at 3:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse.

Library Director Mavour Braswell reported on her recent trip to Austin to meet with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission board about the local library's pending loss of accreditation.

"In June, I went down to Austin and pled our case with the library board, and they granted our appeal, so we will be accredited again all year," Braswell said. "I have a letter. This is not the official letter yet, but it says we passed."

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.