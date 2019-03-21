County officials opposition to property tax rollback bills provokes public comment

Two local citizens spoke in favor of Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 2, legislation being considered by the Texas Legislature which would require a rollback election in response to any property tax increase larger than 2.5 percent; currently citizens may petition for a rollback election if the governing body raises property tax more than 8 percent. County Judge Kathryn Wiseman recently penned an open letter to Howard County residents in opposition to the bills.

Those speaking at the meeting were Kimberly York, recent candidate for Howard County Republican Party chairperson; and Shannon Thomason, current candidate for mayor of Big Spring.

"I'm real concerned about the fact that this county commission is not supporting SB2 and HB2," said York. "As taxpayers, we are way overburdened. The other thing is that, you need to be accountable to the taxpayers. We are your bosses, and with our assessments skyrocketing the way they have, you are already getting extra money. My taxes in the last five years – I mean, my appraisal – has gone up 300 percent. That's a lot, a huge percentage, when they say it's only supposed to be what, around six percent a year? That's way over. So those are my concerns." ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.