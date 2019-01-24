County postpones vote on tax abatement guidelines: Discussion meeting scheduled Feb. 6

Howard County Commissioners once again postponed a vote on area guidelines and criteria for tax abatement to induce businesses and industries to locate in in the county.

At their meeting, held Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner Craig Bailey of Precinct 2 said he had several questions about how the guidelines and criteria would work.

"I've got a host of questions," Bailey said. "I don't know that there's anybody here who can answer them. It appears to me, and I may be looking at this entirely wrong, but there's some designations and some statements made in this that are limiting and non-specific."

"I believe they left that fairly loose, so that we could look at it as each company presents their application," said County Judge Kathryn Wiseman.

After a 10-minute discussion, the commissioners voted to hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 6, prior to the next commissioners' court meeting, to discuss the issue. The commissioners discussed inviting Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Director Terry Wegman to the meeting to answer questions about the guidelines.

