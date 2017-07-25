County road work starts to wrap up

During Monday afternoon’s Commissioner’s Court meeting, County Road and Bridge Administrator Brian Klinksiek informed the court that several road construction projects funded through a Texas Department of Transportation grant is nearing the final phases of completion.

Midway Road and 11th Place have been the most recent projects for the road grant and are on the final phase of completion. With the completion of these roads, the county will be able to move on to County Road 9 and County Road 36, which is the final leg in the overall project funded through the grant, according to Klinksiek.

“We have completed seal coat...it happened in two days last week,” said Klinksiek. “The contractor should be finishing Midway and 11th Place this week. We’re waiting on their asphalt contractor to be finished. Should be completed with that by the end of this week.”

Klinksiek went on to state that they also finished the road widening on Centerpoint Road and are planning on moving onto the the other county roads as soon as they wrap up with the current projects.

Another item discussed at the meeting was the potential purchase of a training simulator for the volunteer fire department proposed by Tommy Sullivan, chief of the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department. However the discussion was postponed until the Commissioner's Court holds its budget meeting this week.