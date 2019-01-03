County swears in elected and appointed officials

Retiring JOP Bennie Green, left, administers the oath of office Wednesday to several Howard County officials. Shown, left to right, are Green; Howard County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Craig Bailey; County Judge Kathryn Wiseman; Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Connie Shaw; newly appointed Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 1, Angela Griffin; County Commissioner for Precinct 4 John Cline; County Clerk Brent Zitterkopf; and Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 2, Robert Fitzgibbons
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, January 3, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

County officials were sworn into office Wednesday morning at a special meeting of Howard County Commissioners Court.
"The Howard County Elections Administrator Jodi Duck – we accepted her review of election results and candidate confirmation," said County Judge Kathryn Wiseman. "And then we swore in the new county elected and appointed officers. Some of them had been appointed and this was their first time to be elected. One of them was appointed."

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

