Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame honorees display rugged fortitude

Seven local legends will be inducted into the Heritage Museum of Big Spring’s Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame at this year’s Legends and Legacies event, to be held at the Howard County Fair Barn from 6 to 9 p.m. June 19. Call 432-267-8255 for more information; if you plan to attend, please RSVP at the same number by June 14.

This year's honorees include: Wanda Driver, Dean Forrest, Bobby and Jack Cathey, Steve Fryar, Tom Koger and Horace Rankin.

For bios of the honorees, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.