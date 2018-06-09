Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame honorees display rugged fortitude

Staff Writer
Saturday, June 9, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Seven local legends will be inducted into the Heritage Museum of Big Spring’s Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame at this year’s Legends and Legacies event, to be held at the Howard County Fair Barn from 6 to 9 p.m. June 19. Call 432-267-8255 for more information; if you plan to attend, please RSVP at the same number by June 14.
This year's honorees include: Wanda Driver, Dean Forrest, Bobby and Jack Cathey, Steve Fryar, Tom Koger and Horace Rankin.
For bios of the honorees, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: