'Cowboys and Heels' at the Coliseum Saturday

This Saturday, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum is going to turn into a winter wonderland. The event is "Cowboys and Heels," a shopping expo that invades the Dorothy three times a year, and the event's final show of the year is a Christmas expo, said organizer Danielle Ramirez.

"This is our last one for the year," Ramirez said. "We decided with this show, we're going to kind of do a 'give back to the community,' especially being around the holiday time. We tied in all our extra funding that we had to do projects with the kids."

The Coliseum will be set up as a Christmas village for the event, which will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., she said.

"As the kids come in and they donate a non-perishable food item, we will give them a little Christmas map," said Ramirez. "The Christmas map will consist of a Gingerbread Lane – we've kind of got this whole 'Lane' thing going – we've got Gingerbread Lane where they'll get to decorate a gingerbread cookie; take selfies; then we've got a little Reindeer Station where they'll get to make reindeer food; and then we have a Santa section, where they'll get to take pictures with Santa; they get to see the elves' gift-wrapping station; they get to make a letter to Santa Claus that we'll put in a mailbox there that's decorated – it says 'North Pole'; and then we're going to send out little Christmas cards to all the kids; and then we'll have our vendors that parents can shop at."

And shop they will – there will be more than 65 vendors for parents and Christmas shoppers to browse at the show.

