Cowboys and Heels Fall Trade Show

Dani Ramirez, owner of Vintage Arrow Floral and Boutique, will once again host her Cowboys & Heels Fall Trade show.

“This is our second year hosting the event. Last year we had a good turnout, and for this year we already know we will have over 50 vendors in attendance to sell everything from home décor, wood work, jams and jellys, clothing, and so much more,” Cowboys and Heels Trade Show creator and event organizer, Dani Ramirez said.

For the full story and additional info on this trade show, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.