Cowboys and Heels Trade Show set for March 9 and 10

The next Cowboys and Heels Trade Show is scheduled March 9 and 10 at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. Saturday hours are 9 to 6, and Sunday is from 11 to 5. Admission is free.

“This year, I've partnered with Willie Jones with Up Events from Odessa,” says Dani Ramirez, owner of Cowboys and Heels. “We've got 20 new vendors who have never been to Big Spring before. There will be lots of homemade items.”

There will be more than just vendors this year; Ramirez has also teamed up with Happy Day Humane Society, who will bring some of their dogs and cats to the show to hopefully find their new home.

“We're also looking for teams to join our cake decorating contest,” said Ramirez ...