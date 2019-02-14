Cowboys and Heels Trade Show set for March 9 and 10

Courtesy photo Left to right, Lisa Aguero, Dani Ramirez, Nancy Ortega, and Adrienne Green pose at the most recent Cowboys and Heels Trade Show. New vendors and entertainment will be at the upcoming show scheduled March 9 and 10 at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.
By: 
Anna Gutierrez
Staff Writer
Thursday, February 14, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

The next Cowboys and Heels Trade Show is scheduled March 9 and 10 at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. Saturday hours are 9 to 6, and Sunday is from 11 to 5. Admission is free.
“This year, I've partnered with Willie Jones with Up Events from Odessa,” says Dani Ramirez, owner of Cowboys and Heels. “We've got 20 new vendors who have never been to Big Spring before. There will be lots of homemade items.”
There will be more than just vendors this year; Ramirez has also teamed up with Happy Day Humane Society, who will bring some of their dogs and cats to the show to hopefully find their new home.
“We're also looking for teams to join our cake decorating contest,” said Ramirez ...

Category: