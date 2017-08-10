Cowboys in the blood

True Dallas Cowboys fans may want to roll up their sleeves and head down to the Big Spring City Council Chambers Friday to donate a pint of blood. Two game tickets are on the line.

According to Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative for United Blood Services, people who donate in Friday's blood drive will have a chance to come away with two tickets to the Cowboys versus Colts game, set for Aug. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. inside the Big Spring City Council Chambers, 310 Nolan Street.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Stacie King at 264-2387 or 1-877-827-4376. The sponsor code is COB. Donors can also schedule an appointment by visiting http://www.bloodhero.com.