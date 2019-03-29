Cox places 2nd at Westbrook golf tourney

Julia Cox had an outstanding day on the links at the Westbrook High School Invitational, held at the Wolf Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Coahoma High School sophomore shot a round of 102 and earned second place in the girl’s medalist standings. In the boy’s competition, Ky Kemper led the Coahoma team carding a round of 88. He ended with a fourth place individual medal for the competition.

Fellow teammate A.J. Gutierrez fell just eight shots behind Kemper to pencil in a round of 96. Cutter Atkins and Alex Gonzales had a solid outing for the day. Atkins shot a round of 113 and Gonzales shot 117.

Julia Cox, 102, second place medalist

Ky Kemper, 88, fourth place medalist

A.J. Gutierrez, 96

Cutter Atkins, 106

Aaron Turnbough, 113

Alex Gonzales, 117