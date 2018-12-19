Cross Country standout Cooper Miller signs letter of intent with Texas A&M Commerce
By:
Jordan Parr
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Cooper Miller, who was recognized this year by the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association by being selected to the First team Academic All-State Team, shares the moment with his fellow Honorable Mention Selections Aliana Beserra, Analisa Blount and Chloe Bustamante. Congratulations to Cooper, his team and his family for the great success the have achieved and the outstanding example that they have set.
