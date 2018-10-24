Cross Roads Young Marines recieves Unit of the Year Award

Congratulations to Big Spring's Cross Roads Young Marines (CRYM), to the Commanding Officer of the CRYM Roger Rodman, and to the 1st Texas Regiment Adjutant-Paymaster/Unit Adjutant Carrie Rodman, as they were named the 2018 Unit of the Year at the 59th Young Marine Birthday Ball located in El Paso on Saturday, October 13th.

Several Young Marines of the Cross Roads Unit attended the semi formal event.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.