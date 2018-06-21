Cross Roads Young Marines Sign-Ups

Does an organization that involves activities and programs for boys and girls, who focuses on developing its members into responsible citizens, who enjoys and promotes a healthy, drug free lifestyle sound like a fit for your children? There is good news, Cross Roads Young Marines sign-up night is tonight. You can get your child involved in an organization with like minded peers that work on bettering themselves so they can better tomorrow.

These sign up's will take place this evening at 7 p.m., at 705 FM 700 – Behind First Baptist Church.

The Young Marines is open to all youth, ages 8 through completion of high school.The only membership requirement is that the youth MUST be in good standing at school.

Cross Roads Young Marines teaches America's youth the importance of self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring our veterans, good citizenship, community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Young Marines is the officially recognized youth organization of the United States Marine Corps to the Defense Department's Drug Demand Reduction effort.

Come join them and see what they are all about.

