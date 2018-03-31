Cummings gives Alzheimer’s, dementia training at Parkview

It isn't common knowledge that dementia and Alzheimer's disease aren't the same thing.

Dementia is an overall term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, performance of daily activities, and communication abilities; while Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease gets worse with time and affects memory, language, and thought. As dementia progresses, forgetfulness and confusion grow. Although symptoms of the two conditions may overlap, distinguishing them is important for management and treatment, and when a caregiver or family doesn't know how to distinguish the two personal care becomes a problem.

That's why Tam Cummings, a gerontologist, who is dedicated to untangling the complexities of dementia, has helped thousands of families and professional care partners throughout the United States, England, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand understand the stages of dementia and the process of the disease. As a gerontologist, Cummings provides private consultation and education services to families, extensive education courses for nurses, social workers, administrators and activity directors, by addressing them and giving seminars on dementia or the aging process for national, state or regional conferences and individualized programming for dementia and memory care communities. Big Spring Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center was fortunate enough to be privy to her seminar and wisdom on the subject, as the facility was chosen out of 1,200 different locations in Texas to have the honor of hosting Cummings' training sessions.

“Only 20 facilities were chosen to get to host Dr. Cummings out of 1,200, so we feel pretty special and honored in doing so,” said Laurie Martinez of Parkview. “We learned so much with her seminars, and this is really going to help our caregivers even further in making sure the resident's are comfortable.”

