Curfew extension on tap for Tuesday’s City Council meeting

The Big Spring City Council will vote on whether to extend the existing curfew for Big Spring minors at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The curfew, set to expire Sept. 1 of this year, currently prohibits minors younger than 17 from being out and about after 11 p.m. on school nights, and after midnight on the weekends.

