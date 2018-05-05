Curing cancer ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy...: 2018 Relay packs the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Friday night

"A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..." was last night at Howard College's Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, as hundreds of Howard County Rebel Troopers turned out to battle for the cure.

The event was the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties, held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the coliseum.

"The theme is Star Wars, being on May 4," said Relay Organizer Howard Stewart. "We changed it from 'May the Fourth be with you' to 'May the Cure be with you,' just trying to keep it around the American Cancer Society's theme. I'm fixing to go dress up here in a minute. We've got some Stormtroopers around."

Stewart took on the role of a certain Wookiee sidekick for the evening.

"Probably the shortest Chewbacca you've ever seen," he quipped.

Festivities kicked off at 5:30 with the Survivors' and Caregivers' Supper, followed by the opening ceremonies at 6:45, including an invocation, posting of the colors, the pledges to the American and Texas flags, and the national anthem. Mayor Larry McLellan presented and read a proclamation from the city in honor of the event.

