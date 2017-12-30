Curling up with a good book

Members of the Boom or Bust Book Club gathered last week to read Alan Weisman's "The World Without Us." The book club meets Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Car Cigar Bar, 100 S. Main St. The group meets outdoors weather permitting, or inside the smoke-free caboose if it's cold or wet outside. Refreshments are provided. The club's next meeting will be Feb. 13, when they will read "Tulip Fever" by Deborah Moggach. The club is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Projects at Hispanic Serving Institutions grant.