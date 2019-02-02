CVB plans 'Iron Orchard' ticket giveaways

Interested in a movie set in Big Spring's old wildcat oil speculating days? Interested in a free ticket to that movie?

The Big Spring Convention and Visitor's Bureau has arranged to purchase 300 tickets to "The Iron Orchard," a movie filmed in and around Big Spring, from Cinemark Cinema 4...and many of those tickets will be given away over the coming weeks, said Big Spring Community Services Director Hayley Herrera.

"We are going to be doing some giveaways for 'Iron Orchard.' We're going to give some tickets away. KBST will give some tickets away, and the Big Spring Visitors Center will give away some tickets," Herrera said. "We're going to give away a total of 300 tickets; I don't know how many KBest will have and how many the Visitor's Center will have. They'll be for 'Iron Orchard''s opening weekend."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.