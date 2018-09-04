CVMA's Pizza with the Vets

On September 29, 2018, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 23-12 Concho Valley will have a "Pizza With The Vets" event at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring, TX. The event is scheduled from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

The motto for the CVMA is 'Vets Helping Vets', which is what they do. They're a group of Combat Veterans that like to ride motorcycles as a hobby. The CVMA also has Auxiliary and Support Members. They do fundraising throughout the year to help their fellow Veterans in need, from helping build a wheelchair ramp to providing Christmas gifts to the residents at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Home. Their focus is always on 'Vets Helping Vets'.

"We like to visit the Veterans Home several times a year. We'll have lunch with our Brothers and Sisters and sit and talk with them. It's always a good time filled with smiles. There's so much love and respect that we have for them, and we are always welcomed with open arms and a firm handshake,” said Martinez. “We look forward to this and many more visits. The Veterans enjoy it when we drop in. There's a special bond between Veterans, one that can never be broken. Our Brothers and Sisters

