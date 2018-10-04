Dancing for a Cure

While October is known for is spooky celebrations, it is also referred to nationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), which is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease. Their mission, along with raising awareness, is to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure, and to express the importance of early screening to catch the disease as early as possible. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

One local in town in hosting a dancing event in honor of this month and all that it stands for. Join Mistie Aguilar, owner of Mistie's Salsa Studio, in “Dancing for the Cure,” on Oct.19 at Ryan Hall located at 65 N. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. She not only is trying to raise awareness for BCAM, but is honoring her mother in doing so as well.

