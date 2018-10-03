The dangers of vaping- A warning from the Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office

The Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office want to make parents aware of an extremely popular but dangerous trend with our local teens called “Juuling”. Both agencies have been informed of a couple of cases where teenagers have been hospitalized due to side effects caused by “juuling” and we encourage parents to familiarize themselves with this trend and the paraphernalia that is associated with it. Research has indicated that the amount of nicotine in one juul pod is equivalent to a whole pack of cigarettes.

The National Center for Health Research produced the following information: Juul is a type of e-cigarette and is especially popular among children and young adults due to its sleek and discreet design, its ability to be recharged on a laptop or wall charger and its liquid-filled cartridges that come in popular flavors like cool mint, crème brulee and fruit medley.

Since juuls are small, discreet, and closely resemble a USB drive, they can be easily hidden and used in a wide variety of settings, such as the classroom. Teachers and school administrators across the nation are finding students juuling when their backs are turned: Students can take a hit, blow the small, odorless puff of smoke into their jacket or backpack, and continue their school work in a matter of seconds. Compared to other forms of teenage rebellion, juuling is especially dangerous as middle and high school students are unknowingly becoming addicted to nicotine at an alarming rate.

Medical professionals are very concerned because juul delivers higher concentrations of nicotine than other e-cigarettes. Nicotine is highly addictive but it is also toxic to fetuses and is known to impair brain and lung development if used during adolescence. A 2017 study found that non-smoking adults were four times more likely to start smoking traditional cigarettes after only 18 months of vaping, which includes “juuling.”

For more information on “juuling” visit www.center4research.org/the-dangers-of-juuling

The Big Spring Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s office reminds our citizens that the Possession, Purchase, Consumption or receipt of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or tobacco products by minors is a criminal offense.

Chief of Police, Chad Williams

Sheriff, Stan Parker

