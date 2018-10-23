Dare to enter the Dark Maze of Nightmares?

October is a month that you can count on two events to be marked and honored or celebrated: Breast Cancer Awareness; and, of course, Halloween.

Even though the whole month of October is dedicated to to breast cancer awareness, it still gets lost in the background of all the costumes, candy, and frights of Halloween. One event in Big Spring, though, has found a way to exploit Halloween for the benefit of cancer awareness.

The Cancer Crushers Relay For Life Team is putting on for the third year a haunted house to support cancer awareness. This year's haunted house, called “Dark Maze of Nightmares,” will have 20 different themed rooms open for to the public.

For the full story and additional info regarding the Dark Maze of Nightmares see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.