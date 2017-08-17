Date change for Festival of Lights

Christmas is coming early this year to the Crossroads and the team behind the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is who to thank. The biggest Christmas lights display in West Texas will be making its 21st annual debut Sunday, Dec. 3 this holiday season.

“The committee and I discussed (the date change) and we thought that after the Christmas parade would be the best time to have it,” said Festival of Lights founder Pat Simmons. “Most people come in to visit before Christmas and that is the reason we decided to do it.”

If you would like to be involved in this year’s event, please contact Vicki Stewart at 432-935-0572 or Pat Simmons at 432-270-8481 for information on Adopt a Spot availability.