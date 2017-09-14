DAV Dove Hunt to honor veteran heroes

Staff Writer

How do you honor American military personnel who have faced the hell of war for our country? In Howard County, you take them dove hunting.

"Thursday night we've got four veterans coming in. We'll give them a full weekend of dove hunting here in the Howard County area," said local veteran Mike Tarpley, senior vice commander of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter. "We've got a lot of people set up to feed them breakfast, lunch, and dinner on those two days. We ask the public to come in Saturday night at 7 o'clock at Spring Creek (Fellowship) church."

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.