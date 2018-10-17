DAV Forget-Me-Nots at Wal-Mart this weekend

Wednesday, October 17, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring Disabled American Veterans officers, Commander Ed Moughon, center, and Vice Commander Mike Tarpley accept a donation from a young resident during the group's spring 2017 Forget-Me-Not Campaign. The DAV will again be distributing the small blue flowers for donations, and encouraging people to remember veterans, this weekend at Wal-Mart. DAV members will be accepting donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at both doors of the store.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

