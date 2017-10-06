DAV plans "Forget Me Not" fundraiser

This weekend, Big Spring's Disabled American Veterans are asking you to "Forget Me Not," and help them raise funds to assist area veterans.

"It's going to be Friday and Saturday from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart," said DAV spokesman Mike Tarpley. "It's called the 'Forget Me Not' drive. We'll have little lavender flowers."

Tarpley said the small artificial lavender flowers, given in appreciation for donations, will be similar to red poppies given for donations by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"The money we get will stay in the local area, and will go to help veterans with things like rent, utilities, groceries, etc.," Tarpley said. "We'll also be providing coats and luggage for veterans at the VA."

