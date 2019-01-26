Deadline to apply for a Hope Foundation grant is March 1

Teachers in the Big Spring Independent School District have until March 1 to get applications submitted for Innovative Teaching Grants from the HOPE Foundation. HOPE stands for “Help Our Pupils Excel.”

Applications are on the HOPE foundation website at www.hopefoundationbigspring.org. Teachers who would like to apply, but need help with the application process can contact Linda Conway for help at hopefoundationbigspring@yahoo.com or by calling 432-263-7294.

The HOPE Foundation, established in November 2014, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that will award grants to BSISD teachers to enable them to implement innovative and creative instructional activities in their classrooms that might not be possible without this funding.

