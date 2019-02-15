Deadline for Howard County Day is here

Don’t miss the bus. The deadline for those wanting a seat on the bus traveling to Howard County Day at the capital is here. Registration and payment needs to be received no later than 5 p.m. today. Howard County Day is scheduled for Feb. 27.

“This (Howard County Day) is one way for Big Spring’s leadreship and citizens to show the legislature that the decisions they make affect our area,” Teresa Darden, Executive Assistant of the Big Spring Economic Development Corporation (EDC), said “We like to be able to show our support to our legislators, as well.”

Howard County Day happens every two years. Darden said Howard County residents are urged to attend, which is why the charter bus is offered as an option, as a way of showing a good representation and support to those who are making the decisions that will affect our area.

“The goal is to remind our legislators in the House and Senate that we’re still alive and kickin’ out here in West Texas,” said Terry Wegman, Executive Director of the Big Spring EDC. “There are more representative east of I-35 than all of West Texas combined.

We’ve only got about 10 percent of the representation in the state, so it’s very important that we have a good relationship with our representatives. It’s good to know all those people on a first hand basis. ...

