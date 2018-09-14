SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf (SWCID) is proud to promote Deaf Awareness week in our community. The Awareness week starts Monday, September 24, and carries on to the 28. Over the course of the week, SWCID staff will set up numerous events raising awareness of what the college not only does for Big Spring and Howard County, but what the college does for people nationwide.

