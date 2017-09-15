Delinquent taxes on the rise for BSISD

At their meeting Thursday evening, Big Spring Independent School District trustees heard a troubling report regarding delinquent taxes: They're way up this year.

Drew Mouton, a local attorney who handles delinquent tax collection for several local governmental entities, said the trend is disturbing, both for BSISD and Howard County as a whole.

"You can see the numbers we collected last year, the last 12 months, we've collected more money for every entity than ever in history," Mouton said. "That seems like good news. The bad news is, there's a lot more delinquent tax out there to be collected."

