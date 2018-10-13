Demons blow out Steers 55-0 to close out pre-district

The Steers closed out their pre-district schedule Friday night against Dumas with an awful 55-0 blowout loss to the Demons. Big Spring was never in the game the whole night, the Steers gave up scores on four of the the Demons first five possessions and never got anything going on the offensive side of the ball. With a district game against Andrews looming after their bye week, the Steers need to make adjustments and correct their mistakes quickly if they hope to turn their season around and make it to the post season.

Dumas put up 405 yards of total offense in the game with 313 of those yards coming on the ground for the Demons. Williams led all rushers with 108 yards on 7 carries while Rodriguez led the team with three rushing touchdowns. The Demons picked up 23 first downs against the Steers and converted on three of their six third downs. On the flip side, Big Spring only had 208 yards of total offense and 10 first downs. The Steers were unable to convert on third down the entire game going zero for ten on third down conversions in the shutout loss. With back-to-back shutout losses coming in consecutive weeks headed into their bye week, the Steers have a lot they need to look at and correct as they take this extra week to prepare for rival Andrews to open district play.

