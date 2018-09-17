Dendy visits Skateland

(Courtesy photos) Nationally known guest speaker, Kyle Dendy, visited Skateland Reloaded on Saturday, Sept. 15. While he was there, Dendy gave an encouraging message of hope and purpose where at least ten kids raised their hands to accept Jesus into their hearts for the first time. He stayed and spent time with the kids after the message, playing pool and skating. Skateland Reloaded plans on having him return in the Spring.

