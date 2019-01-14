Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez wins third professional fight in unanimous decision Saturday

WACO - BSHS graduate and multi sport athlete, Desiree Yanez competed in her fourth fight as a professional this past weekend in Dallas with a chance to improve her record to 3-1 as a professional. Yanez, who graduated from BSHS back in 2009, played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track for the Lady Steers during her time here in Big Spring. Yanez now lives and trains in Waco and fights for Blitz Sport MMA.

Yanez came into Saturday's fight with a 2-1 record as a professional and squared off against Shannon Goughary who had a matching 2-1 professional record. Yanez, who has won with a TKO and a submission in her previous two wins, took Goughary the distance but dominated from the first round on to earn the unanimous decision and take her record to 3-1 with the big win.

With each win Yanez and her team get closer to their ultimate goal of eventually earning an opportunity to fight on a UFC card. Desiree and her story of how she became a professional fighter will be featured in the Herald's February “Crossroads Magazine”. Congratulation to Desiree, her team, her gym and her family for the big win. Steer Nation is proud to call you one of our own and we are behind you all the way!

You can see Desiree’s post fight interview on the Texas MMA Round Up facebook page.