Diamond Rio leaves crowd in awe, Country on the Rocks a huge hit

Big Spring's first ever Country on the Rocks, put on by BAD events, LLC and Franklin and Son, was a huge treat for attendees. The event took place at the Comanche Trail Ampitheater, and the lineup started off with the Brittany Oviedo Band, the winners of the Downtown Throwdown contest earlier in September, and regional act Sonny's Holiday out of Ft. Worth. Tracy Byrd (left photo), who has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits, followed up and brought the crowd on their feet. Event headliner Diamond Rio (right photo), who has received four Group of the Year CMA awards, two Top Vocal Group CMA awards, and one Grammy Award, closed out the event with their gorgeous harmonies that left the audience stunned.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.